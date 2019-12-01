|
Pamela Ann (Fuchs) Lockman
Pamela died suddenly at home in her garden in Spanaway, Wa on Saturday, November 23rd 2019.
Pamela was born in Tacoma, Wa on January 11th, 1944 to Herman and June Fuchs. Pamela graduated from St. Leo's high school in Tacoma, Wa. After high school, Pamela went to beauty school and became a hair dresser. On New Years Eve, 1964, Pam met William Lockman on a blind date. They were married on May 28th, 1966, and settled in Seattle, Wa. Pam and Bill had four daughters, Ann, Cathy, Gina and Lisa. In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her daughter Cathy, brother Herman, and sisters, Marylin, Suzanne and Judy. Pam is survived by her husband Bill, daughter Ann Krayeski (Chet), daughters Gina Lockman and Lisa Lockman, beloved granddaughter Sophie Krayeski, sisters Mary Harrison, Gretchen Morrow and Heidi Hunter, and sister-in-law Rosanda Kelly. Also survived by sisters-in-law Pauline Borders and Cheryl Lockman, and brother-in-law Paul Lockman, as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A rosary will be held at Gaffney's Funeral Home, 1002 S. Yakima Ave, Tacoma, Wa 98405 at 7pm on Wednesday, December 4th. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Disciples Catholic church, 10425 187th Street East, Puyallup, Wa 98374 at 9am Thursday December 5th, with reception to follow. Internment will be at Kirkland Cemetery, 8100 122nd Ave NE, Kirkland, Wa 98033, at 1:30pm Thursday, December 5th. Remembrances can be made in Pam's name at St. Martin De Porres shelter, 1561 Alaskan Way South, Seattle, Wa 98134.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019