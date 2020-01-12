Home

More Obituaries for Pamela Harman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Anne Harman

Pamela Anne Harman Obituary
Pamela Harman

Pamela Anne Harman, 65, died unexpectedly at home in Seattle Washington on January 3, 2020. Pam was born in New Rochelle, NY, the daughter of Edith and Mortimer F. Harman, Jr., on August 30, 1954. She grew up in North Tarrytown (now Sleepy Hollow), NY, and also lived in Middlebury and Burlington, VT; Charlottesville, VA; and Seattle, WA, where she resided for the last 40 years. Pam graduated from Vermont College and the University of Vermont with a bachelor's degree in nursing.

Pam spent her career as a nurse in Burlington, Charlottesville and Seattle. Prior to finishing her career as a case manager in the health insurance industry, she spent over 20 years as a hospice and homecare nurse in King County. Upon retirement from nursing, she followed her passion for animals and started a successful dog walking/sitting business and could always be found with one or more dogs in tow. In addition to walking her beloved dogs, she enjoyed, skiing, hiking, gardening, and hunting for the perfect chotskis for the collection of memorabilia that filled her house. Although she had no children of her own, she was a devoted "Ant Pammy" to her nieces and nephews and never missed celebrating their special events. A lifelong Episcopalian, she sang in church choirs for over 50 years, including at Epiphany Parish in Seattle for the last 30 years. Pam also enjoyed playing the piano and flute and was a member of a flute choir in Seattle for many years.

Pam is survived by her three siblings: Scott (and Patty) of Alexandria, VA, Kent (and Tammy) of Daytona Beach, FL, and Susan Hamke (and Kurt) of Sammamish, WA, six nieces and nephews, and five great nieces and nephews, her aunt, Anne Chrystie of Boynton Beach, FL, seven cousins, and many friends in Seattle and beyond.

A memorial service celebrating

Pam's life will be held at 4:00 PM

on January 17, 2020 at

Epiphany Episcopal Parish

1805 38th Ave., Seattle, WA 98122

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the Epiphany Episcopal Parish music program at the above address.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020
