|
|
Pamela K. McMurtray
Pam Mcmurtray was born October 22, 1950 and passed away from early onset Alzheimer's disease on March 9, 2020. After spending her early years in the Federal Way area, she attended Central Washington University, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1973. Pam worked as a teacher in Juneau, Alaska, until her retirement. She then moved to Des Moines where she worked as a teacher's aide in the Highline School District until leaving for health reasons in 2006. For the past several years she lived in Olympia. Pam loved animals, enjoyed good food, liked to garden, and enjoyed fishing and crabbing in Puget Sound. Pam was predeceased by her partner Andy Hardy and dog Buddy. Thanks go to the care teams at Normandy Park Senior Living and Garden Courte Memory Care in Olympia. Much appreciation goes to Krista Koval from Sound Options for her support during Pam's time in Olympia. Remembrances can be made to the Audubon Society or the Humane Society.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020