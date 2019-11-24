|
Pamela Katherine Caryl
Pamela passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019, taken by cancer. She was born July 10, 1953 in Spokane, WA to Dr. and Mrs. Don Herbert. She grew up in Othello, WA and moved to Seattle to attend the Burnley School of Professional Art, enjoying a gratifying career in graphic arts.
Pam met Van Caryl at a Halloween party and they were very happily married for 33 years. They raised two children and made many wonderful memories together. Pam lived a well loved life, thanks to her wonderful family. In later years they were the owners of Apollo Neon and cared about company morale. They tried to give the eight other employees a great place to work.
Pam loved to travel, a highlight being a 45 day art tour of Europe with a high school group from Holy Names Academy. She had her 16th birthday in France. Other excursions were Australia, New Zealand, Panama, Mexico, Hawaii, Cayman Islands, Columbia and Jamaica.
Her passions were many - gardening, reading, interior design, swimming, cooking and entertaining on holidays. Above all else, Pam treasured her family. She was very involved in the children's schools and was a Golden Acorn Award recipient. She was a volunteer Baby Cuddler in NICU at Swedish Edmonds. She was truly a happy soul.
Pam is survived by husband Van, daughter Marie (Peter) and son Benjamin (Kalila). Also survived by five siblings - Colleen, Mary, Carrie, Craig and Mark.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019