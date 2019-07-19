Pamela Pearson



(nee Rigney)



Pamela passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Her family was at her side. Pamela Jean Rigney was born to Charles V. and Dorothy L. Rigney on May 9, 1951 in Seattle, WA. She grew up in Shoreline attending St. Mark's, Morgan Jr. High and Shorecrest High School.



Pamela always had a talent for art, fashion and interior design which led to an early career in fashion retail, working at I. Magnin and Bullocks in San Francisco, followed by work in the contract office furniture business. Among her clients were BART and Kraft Foods.



Pamela returned to the Northwest in 1994 where she met and married Willard "Bill" Pearson of Issaquah, WA. They lived for several years in the High Point area of Issaquah before moving to Lake Stevens, WA in 2010.



Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Chuck and Dorothy and her brother, Michael. She leaves behind her husband of 22 years, Bill, her sister, Barbara Chaplin (Kent), 3 nephews, 5 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew. Pamela also leaves behind numerous friends in the Seattle area and California. Her cats Frankie, Chazz and Siegfried will surely miss her.



The family would like to thank Pamela's Providence Hospice and Home Care team for their compassionate care. They were truly angels in the care and support they gave to Pamela and the family.



At Pamela's request no service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Pamela's name are suggested to Cocoon House- http://www.cocoonhouse.org/ or Providence Hospice and Home Care Foundation of Snohomish County- https://washington.providence.org/



Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times from July 19 to July 21, 2019