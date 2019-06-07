Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Wisteria Hall
2300 Arboretum Dr E
Seattle, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Richards

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pamela Richards Obituary
Pamela Richards

Born in Great Falls, Montana, 1947, Pamela was raised in Chester, MT. She studied Music at Missoula, and Creative Writing at Boston University. While there, her short stories were published in several literary quarterlies. In 1981, she had a daughter, Phoebe, and moved to Seattle. Pam taught in the Upward Bound Program at Nathan Hale, and worked at West Seattle Nursery, developing her business, Gardens by Pamela. Her love of gardening, movies, and literature were matched by her passions for feminism and equality. She is survived by Phoebe, sister Marjorie, and granddaughters by choice, Dylan and Francis. Memorial will be June 26, 7pm at 2300 Arboretum Dr E, Wisteria Hall, Seattle 98112.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 7 to June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.