|
|
Pamela Richards
Born in Great Falls, Montana, 1947, Pamela was raised in Chester, MT. She studied Music at Missoula, and Creative Writing at Boston University. While there, her short stories were published in several literary quarterlies. In 1981, she had a daughter, Phoebe, and moved to Seattle. Pam taught in the Upward Bound Program at Nathan Hale, and worked at West Seattle Nursery, developing her business, Gardens by Pamela. Her love of gardening, movies, and literature were matched by her passions for feminism and equality. She is survived by Phoebe, sister Marjorie, and granddaughters by choice, Dylan and Francis. Memorial will be June 26, 7pm at 2300 Arboretum Dr E, Wisteria Hall, Seattle 98112.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 7 to June 8, 2019