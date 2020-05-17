|
Paraska Jean Mankowski
May 18, 1928 ~ May 1, 2020
Jean, a homemaker, mother and wife, was born and raised on a homestead in Alberta, Canada. She grew up one of Wasyl and Magdelyna Skoreyko's 16 children. A gardener and seamstress, Jean followed her older sister to the United States and settled in Seattle where she met and married Henry Mankowski. Together they raised four children.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Henry. She is survived by her daughters Tina Mankowski, Gayle Keeffe (Michael), Cathy Mankowski (Jeff French) and son Richard Mankowski; grandchildren Rick, Madison, Graham, James and Laura Jean; and great-grandchildren Collin and Malcom.
Jean was a loving, and caring mother and grandmother. She was fiercely independent, which was made possible by the unconditional love and devotion of her daughter Cathy. Mom's unconditional love and kindness will be greatly missed. A special thanks to Dr. Katherine Bennett for the extraordinary care she provided for mom. Jean will be laid to rest at Washington Memorial Park in SeaTac Washington, on May 18, on what would have been her 92nd birthday. We love you Mom.
Due to COVID-19, a private burial and service will be held for Jean.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020