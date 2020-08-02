Park Willis Gloyd
Dr. Park Willis Gloyd died in his sleep at Horizon House (Seattle) on July 21, 2020. He was born on February 15, 1925 in Seattle to Frank Stewart and Evadna Gloyd. He attended Roosevelt High School and later the University of Washington as a student US Navy Ensign. Park graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Medical School in 1948, and completed internship at the University of California, San Francisco, and residency in Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Washington in 1952. He was drafted into the US Army and served two years in Yokohama, Japan as a U.S. Army Surgeon during and after the Korean War. In 1955 he joined Dr. Edgar Rogge in Seattle. Park served as Director of Orthopedics and as President of the Medical Staff at Children's Orthopedic Hospital and was a Clinical Professor at the University of Washington. The Park W. Gloyd annual lecture series was created in 1982 to honor his contributions. He had a universal reputation as a kind, caring, gentle, and skilled physician who was a pleasure to be around.
Park was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and was loved and appreciated by all. He liked to swim, ski, hike, mountain climb, sail, explore and traveled the world. He had a passion for trains, maps, and ferry schedules. He truly had a zest for life, a curious mind, and abiding optimism.
Park is survived by his wife of 23 years, Shirley Gloyd; his sister, Barby Smith; his five children with Dolores: Park Gloyd, Jr., Stephen Gloyd, Robert Gloyd, Thomas Gloyd and Caren Gloyd; and his eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends. Park was pre-deceased by his sister, Mary Hutchinson, and ex-spouses, Dolores Riddell and Gail Burk. We are thankful for the wonderful staff at Horizon House and Providence Hospice for their loving care of Park.
