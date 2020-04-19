Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Bowman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pat Bowman Obituary
Pat Bowman

Age 86. Passed away March 29, 2020.

Dedicated parishioner of St. Louise Parish for decades. Long-term member of the Women's University Club of Seattle. Beloved Aunt of Billy, Priscilla, Annie, and Sarah. Great Aunt of Nick, Jen, and George.

Patricia Bowman of St. Louis, Missouri was a fiercely independent spirit who made Seattle her home in 1965. Aunt Pat was our "cool" Aunt who traveled back to St. Louis yearly at Christmas, dog in tow, to shower us with love, wit, and Seattle themed gifts. Our wily, strong spirited, independent, trouble making Aunt will be missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pat's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -