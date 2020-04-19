|
Pat Bowman
Age 86. Passed away March 29, 2020.
Dedicated parishioner of St. Louise Parish for decades. Long-term member of the Women's University Club of Seattle. Beloved Aunt of Billy, Priscilla, Annie, and Sarah. Great Aunt of Nick, Jen, and George.
Patricia Bowman of St. Louis, Missouri was a fiercely independent spirit who made Seattle her home in 1965. Aunt Pat was our "cool" Aunt who traveled back to St. Louis yearly at Christmas, dog in tow, to shower us with love, wit, and Seattle themed gifts. Our wily, strong spirited, independent, trouble making Aunt will be missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020