|
|
Patricia Anderson
Patricia was born in Seattle on October 16, 1923 to Fred and Mary Austin. She passed away December 23, 2019 at the age of 96. She was the eldest of three daughters who grew up on Pritchard Island near Rainier Beach, enjoying Lake Washington with sisters Marilyn and Sheila. She was a proud graduate of Franklin High School in 1941 and shortly after married the love of her life LeRoy Anderson. With three children in tow in 1956 LeRoy and Patsy moved to 4 acres and a 1906 farmhouse in Renton and raised horses, rabbits, chickens, dogs, and significant cats.
Patsy worked for Frederick and Nelson and later the Bellevue School District. Her partnership with LeRoy brought new dimensions to the art of frugality, together they developed world class skills! There was disappointment however when they realized a paper lunch bag didn't last the entire school year. She had no filter and always said exactly what she thought, always with a smile using the defense that she was simply "outspoken." That defense always brought a laugh from the family.
They retired to Newport Hills in 1988 and enjoyed being members of the Evergreen Winnie Itasca motor home and Belvedere Trailer clubs. Patsy loved hiking and cycling and was a longtime member of the Factoria Covenant Church. After LeRoy's passing in 2007 she made many friends during her stays at The Garden Club and Patriots Glen in Bellevue. The family thanks all the associates at Patriots Glen for the wonderful care given over 9 years, especially her two years in Memory Care. We also thank the Kaiser Hospice Team for their compassionate and spiritual treatment during her last days.
Patsy is survived by daughter Laurie (Lou), sons Dale (Kathy) and Gary (Teri), 5 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother and we all will miss her every single day. Private family services were held at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Flintoft's Issaquah Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020