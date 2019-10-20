|
|
Patricia Ann Adams
Patricia Ann Adams passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on the afternoon of Saturday, September 7, 2019, joining her parents - Helen M. and Ross A. Gilmore.
Born, November 6, 1935 in Seattle, Patti was an honor graduate of Lincoln High School,
Class of 1953. Patti is survived by her two sons, Alex and J. Adams, granddaughters Perri and Shelby Adams, sister Suzie Holmes, and her cats, Simon and Tad.
Patti was a Mother, Grandmother and friend to many. She loved her Cats, Cookbooks, fine dining, and frequent shopping trips to Whole Foods, PCC and Trader Joe's. Patti was a much loved and frequent customer of these and farmer's markets. The business owners and staff loved to spend time talking to Patti. Many became lifelong friends.
A retiree from the City of Seattle in 2002, Patti spent much of her retirement years embarking on shopping excursions and sharing many lunch and dinners in the company of her dear friend Laurie.
Patti's real love was art. A natural born talent, she also worked as a graphic's illustrator and freelance artist. Having very distinctive handwriting and a unique signature, her art work and calligraphy lives on in the archives of many regional companies.
A self-taught gourmet cook, Patti was a voracious collector of cookbooks. At last count, she had more than 2200 books in her collection! Had she ever penned a book about her life, it would have been entitled "Mud Pies and Paper Dolls".
As rich as Patti's life was, she wanted a simple, private ceremony. She did make an unusual request, Kentucky Fried Chicken on her birthday. On that day, the family plans to hoist a drumstick or two in her honor.
Bon Appetit!
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019