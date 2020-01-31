|
Patricia Ann Boyle
On January 28, 2020 our dear Mother, Patricia Ann Boyle, 89 years old, had the pleasure of meeting her Heavenly Father. She passed peacefully at home with family. Her greatest achievements were being a WIFE to (George Boyle died 1999), MOTHER to 6, Tim (Terrie), Greg (Patty), Dean (Sheila), Leanne (Bill) Vander Ploeg, Daniel (Valerie) & Lisa, MORMOR to 9 grandchildren, Amy (Jake) Burkeholder, Peter (Stephanie), Brad, Heather (George) Kinniburg, Christa (Eric) Lamphere, Kelli (Mike) Jarvis, Julie (Terri) Lautenschlager, Jeff & Laurie (Will) Knight. OLDEMOR to 16 beautiful great-grandchildren, SISTER to Leah McEachron & Beth (Dave) Frost and a loyal friend to so many.
Mom took pride in being a "stay at home" mother before it was even a saying. She enjoyed being part of the Jubilee Club for over 60 years. She loved playing card games, camping, dancing and going to Garage Sales. She worked at Safeway, AAA Fire Extinguisher, Eddie Bauer and selling Real Estate. She was a great cook for her family and loved to work in her beautiful garden.
Viewing will be held on Friday from 3 - 5pm at Purdy & Walters
at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Rd,
Lynnwood, WA 98036. Memorial Service is at the Woodin Valley
Church, 5400 228th St SE, Bothell,
WA 98021 on Saturday at 11:00am
with a reception to follow.
Mom would appreciate remem-brances being made to:
The King County Humane Society or The s.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020