Home

POWERED BY

Services
Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
409 Filbert Road
Lynnwood, WA 980364934
(425) 672-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Boyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Boyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Boyle Obituary
Patricia Ann Boyle

On January 28, 2020 our dear Mother, Patricia Ann Boyle, 89 years old, had the pleasure of meeting her Heavenly Father. She passed peacefully at home with family. Her greatest achievements were being a WIFE to (George Boyle died 1999), MOTHER to 6, Tim (Terrie), Greg (Patty), Dean (Sheila), Leanne (Bill) Vander Ploeg, Daniel (Valerie) & Lisa, MORMOR to 9 grandchildren, Amy (Jake) Burkeholder, Peter (Stephanie), Brad, Heather (George) Kinniburg, Christa (Eric) Lamphere, Kelli (Mike) Jarvis, Julie (Terri) Lautenschlager, Jeff & Laurie (Will) Knight. OLDEMOR to 16 beautiful great-grandchildren, SISTER to Leah McEachron & Beth (Dave) Frost and a loyal friend to so many.

Mom took pride in being a "stay at home" mother before it was even a saying. She enjoyed being part of the Jubilee Club for over 60 years. She loved playing card games, camping, dancing and going to Garage Sales. She worked at Safeway, AAA Fire Extinguisher, Eddie Bauer and selling Real Estate. She was a great cook for her family and loved to work in her beautiful garden.

Viewing will be held on Friday from 3 - 5pm at Purdy & Walters

at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Rd,

Lynnwood, WA 98036. Memorial Service is at the Woodin Valley

Church, 5400 228th St SE, Bothell,

WA 98021 on Saturday at 11:00am

with a reception to follow.

Mom would appreciate remem-brances being made to:

The King County Humane Society or The s.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -