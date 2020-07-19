Patricia Ann Ferry
September 18, 1962 ~July 15, 2020
Patty passed away unexpectedly in Chimacum, Washington last Wednesday. She's survived by her loving family; her husband Chris Granstrom, her son Alex (pictured, circa 2000) as well as her brother Johnny, and sisters, Nancy and Betty. Left behind are her beautiful gardens, plants, and greenhouse, and of course a multitude of friends and coworkers at the Port Townsend Food Co-op, and the Seattle Parks Department. She touched everyone she met with kindness, honesty, and love.
