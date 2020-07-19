1/1
Patricia Ann Ferry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Ferry

September 18, 1962 ~July 15, 2020

Patty passed away unexpectedly in Chimacum, Washington last Wednesday. She's survived by her loving family; her husband Chris Granstrom, her son Alex (pictured, circa 2000) as well as her brother Johnny, and sisters, Nancy and Betty. Left behind are her beautiful gardens, plants, and greenhouse, and of course a multitude of friends and coworkers at the Port Townsend Food Co-op, and the Seattle Parks Department. She touched everyone she met with kindness, honesty, and love.

Please sign Patty's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved