Patricia Ann Maher (Laing) Rychard



Patti was born in Seattle on September 17, 1937. She was the second of five children born to Malen and Jack Maher.



Patti graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1955. It was there she met the group of beautiful women who became her lifelong friends.



Patti married Bob Laing on September 10, 1955. They had four children, Rob, Patrick, Laurie and Becky. She and Bob divorced and 10 years later, Patti met the love of her life, Bob Rychard. They shared a life full of fun and adventures. Bob and Patti were very devoted to one another, and Bob stayed by Patti's side daily through her journey with Alzheimer's.



Patti is survived by her husband, Bob Rychard; her sons, Rob and Patrick; her daughter, Becky (Monty); and granddaughters, Mandy and Emily (Dillon). She was predeceased by her beautiful daughter Laurie.



We think Mom and Laurie are watching movies, shopping, and drinking tea in Heaven together.



Funeral Service will be held



Saturday, July 6th at 2:00PM at



Harvey Funeral Chapel



508 N. 36th St, Seattle 98103



Reception to follow at



The Watershed Pub & Kitchen



10104 3rd Ave NE, Seattle 98125



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary