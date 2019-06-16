Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Patricia Ann Maher (Laing) Rychard

Patricia Ann Maher (Laing) Rychard Obituary
Patricia Ann Maher (Laing) Rychard

Patti was born in Seattle on September 17, 1937. She was the second of five children born to Malen and Jack Maher.

Patti graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1955. It was there she met the group of beautiful women who became her lifelong friends.

Patti married Bob Laing on September 10, 1955. They had four children, Rob, Patrick, Laurie and Becky. She and Bob divorced and 10 years later, Patti met the love of her life, Bob Rychard. They shared a life full of fun and adventures. Bob and Patti were very devoted to one another, and Bob stayed by Patti's side daily through her journey with Alzheimer's.

Patti is survived by her husband, Bob Rychard; her sons, Rob and Patrick; her daughter, Becky (Monty); and granddaughters, Mandy and Emily (Dillon). She was predeceased by her beautiful daughter Laurie.

We think Mom and Laurie are watching movies, shopping, and drinking tea in Heaven together.

Funeral Service will be held

Saturday, July 6th at 2:00PM at

Harvey Funeral Chapel

508 N. 36th St, Seattle 98103

Reception to follow at

The Watershed Pub & Kitchen

10104 3rd Ave NE, Seattle 98125

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019
