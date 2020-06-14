Patricia Ann WilliamsPatricia passed away on May 25, 2020, after a short, unexpected illness. Patricia was born May 13, 1922, in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, to George and Hazel (Blanch) Dickson. She had an older sister Dorothy (Betty) Armstrong, and a younger brother Alan. Patricia married the love of her life, Claude Williams in November 1944, and they had two children, a son, Dr. Kerry Williams, and a daughter Marilyn (Williams-Jordan).In December 1961, Patricia moved with her family to Seattle, Washington, where Claude accepted an engineering position with the Boeing Company. From the start, Patricia believed in visiting far-flung locations in Washington to see what the state had to offer. Later that quest to explore led to trips with Claude, visiting various locations in the United States, Canada, and Europe She also had an enjoyable trip to Hawaii with her daughter.Patricia also loved reading, gardening, and baking. She passed on her talent for baking and decorating Christmas cookies to her daughter. For more than 30 years, Patricia helped Marilyn and some of Marilyn's friends to decorate Christmas cookies that were then shared with friends and family. Patricia also enjoyed attending church, relishing the friendships she formed and fellowship she shared. In recent years she attended Admiral Congregational United Church of Christ, where she was everyone's mother, grandmother, and friend.Patricia was predeceased in death by Claude, her husband of 61 years, and her son, Kerry, and siblings Betty and Alan. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Marilyn, son-in-law, James Jordan, daughter-in-law, Dr. Janette Williams, grandson, Andrew Jordan, granddaughter-in-law, Michelle Jordan, and great granddaughters, Delaney, and Bliss Jordan. She was also "Auntie Pat" to numerous nieces, nephews, grandnephews and nieces, and great grandnephews and nieces. And too many people to count thought of Patricia as a kind and caring friend. Patricia will be sorely missed by all who knew her.Please share your memoriesof Patricia at