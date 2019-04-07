Patricia B. Hamilton



Patricia B. Hamilton, forever known as "Patty", age 92, passed away March 18, 2019 at Overlake Hospital, following complications due to a stroke.



Born September 28, 1926, to Dr. George and Alice Bendshadler, Patty and her younger sister, Joanne, spent their childhood in Portland, OR and those early summers out on the Oregon coast at Seaside.



Patty was always an athlete and had a competitive spirit. During her childhood, her horse, ice skating, and tennis were her passions, and as an adult she loved to snow ski, golf, and play tennis-doing so into her 80's.



Patty attended Pomona University for a year, then transferred to University of Washington where she joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. While attending the UW, she met Roger Hamilton in a photography class, and they later married in 1949. 'Roge' and Patty started a family soon after and had three beautiful wild boys: Stephen, Thomas, and Bruce. They raised the three boys on Yarrow Point, skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer. Once the boys left for college, Patty and Roger taught skiing at Ski Masters Ski School, where Patty worked for over 25 years.



1978 and 1983 brought deep loss for Patty-losing her eldest son, Stephen and her dear husband, Roger, respectively. After several years, Patty was able to find support and joy with a friend from the Ski Masters-John Owings. They were wed in 1986, sharing a zest for life. They filled the years with skiing, golf, tennis, and proceeded to travel at every opportunity. John passed away in 2009, leaving Patty in the arms of her committed friends and family.



Patty will be dearly missed, leaving behind two sons, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and countless friends touched by her charisma and grace.



The family would like to thank the Overlake Medical staff, and many dear caretakers including Cleona, "crazy" Sharon, Alice and many others, for making her last years so full!



A Celebration of Life will take place on May 11th, 3-5pm at the Woodmark Hotel in Kirkland.