1/1
Patricia Barrett Geraghty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Barrett Geraghty

Patricia Jane Katherine Geraghty died peacefully on August 22, 2020. On April 4, 1939 at Seattle's Providence Hospital, Harriet and Ralph (Cy) Barrett welcomed her into the world.

Patty grew up on Capitol Hill and like her mother, she attended Forest Ridge Convent, graduating in 1956. It was there the roots of her deep Catholic faith and lifelong friendships were set. She earned her teaching certificate and Master's Degree in South American History from Seattle University.

Patty was introduced to Patrick A. Geraghty, Jr. at a CYO Valentine's Day Dance. They were married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on August 26, 1961.

Patty and Pat loved children as witnessed by their large and extended family. Patty was an adoptive mother and mentor to many throughout her lifetime. While having six children of her own, one of her greatest joys was her role as the American mother of Peter Gishuru. Peter arrived at the Geraghty home at age 16 from Kenya to attend O'Dea High School.

Patty taught at St. Joseph's School for 30 years. She believed First Grade was one of the most important years in education, and was so proud of all who passed through 1A. Teaching brought her joy, personal and professional satisfaction, and a lifetime of friendships. Patty was active throughout her life in charitable organizations benefitting children.

Rolling Bay was where Patty felt most at home: the cool Puget Sound breeze, the waves washing upon the beach, crab, clams, containers full of flowers, the dock, long conversations and laughter with the non-stop stream of friends and family.

Patty is survived by her children Katie (Tom Ostrom), Tim, John (Melissa), Joan, Anita (Joseph Mucia), Richard (Michelle), and Peter (Njambi) Gishuru; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her brother, John Barrett (Gail); and siblings by marriage. She joins her husband Patrick and sister Louise in heaven.

A Rosary will be held virtually on

Friday, August 28 at 7:00 pm.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 29

at 2:00 pm at St. Joseph's with

her immediate family in

attendance. Livestreaming will be

available @ 2pm via the St. Joseph

Parish YouTube channel. Contact

PBGCelebration@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Advocacy and Caring for Children, In Memory of Patricia Geraghty, Member of the Lilly Peabody Circle, 100 23rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144.

Sign Patty's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved