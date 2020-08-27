Patricia Barrett Geraghty
Patricia Jane Katherine Geraghty died peacefully on August 22, 2020. On April 4, 1939 at Seattle's Providence Hospital, Harriet and Ralph (Cy) Barrett welcomed her into the world.
Patty grew up on Capitol Hill and like her mother, she attended Forest Ridge Convent, graduating in 1956. It was there the roots of her deep Catholic faith and lifelong friendships were set. She earned her teaching certificate and Master's Degree in South American History from Seattle University.
Patty was introduced to Patrick A. Geraghty, Jr. at a CYO Valentine's Day Dance. They were married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on August 26, 1961.
Patty and Pat loved children as witnessed by their large and extended family. Patty was an adoptive mother and mentor to many throughout her lifetime. While having six children of her own, one of her greatest joys was her role as the American mother of Peter Gishuru. Peter arrived at the Geraghty home at age 16 from Kenya to attend O'Dea High School.
Patty taught at St. Joseph's School for 30 years. She believed First Grade was one of the most important years in education, and was so proud of all who passed through 1A. Teaching brought her joy, personal and professional satisfaction, and a lifetime of friendships. Patty was active throughout her life in charitable organizations benefitting children.
Rolling Bay was where Patty felt most at home: the cool Puget Sound breeze, the waves washing upon the beach, crab, clams, containers full of flowers, the dock, long conversations and laughter with the non-stop stream of friends and family.
Patty is survived by her children Katie (Tom Ostrom), Tim, John (Melissa), Joan, Anita (Joseph Mucia), Richard (Michelle), and Peter (Njambi) Gishuru; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her brother, John Barrett (Gail); and siblings by marriage. She joins her husband Patrick and sister Louise in heaven.
A Rosary will be held virtually on
Friday, August 28 at 7:00 pm.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 29
at 2:00 pm at St. Joseph's with
her immediate family in
attendance. Livestreaming will be
available @ 2pm via the St. Joseph
Parish YouTube channel. Contact
PBGCelebration@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Advocacy and Caring for Children, In Memory of Patricia Geraghty, Member of the Lilly Peabody Circle, 100 23rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144.
