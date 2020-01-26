|
Patricia (Trish) Berry-Bell
Patricia (Trish) Berry-Bell, 65,
passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 at her Medina home where she had lived for the past 35 years. She was surrounded by her two daughters, son-in-law, and husband. Trish was born January 29, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Theresa Berry. She was the second of six siblings. She married John Bell on August 1, 1981.
Trish was a registered nurse. She began her nursing career at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago in the Neuro-Intensive Care Unit. Trish and her husband moved to Seattle in 1983 and she began her long nursing career at the University of Washington Medical Center as an ICU nurse. She later worked in Recovery and Research at UWMC. She retired from the University of Washington in 2016. Throughout her nursing career, she was a strong advocate for nurses and the patients they cared for. In addition to her nursing degree, she received a degree in fashion design. She was an excellent seamstress, designer, and interior decorator. One of her favorite pastimes was to sew and design while watching classic old movies. She also loved to read and was a member of the same book club for 27 years, whose seven members have been of great support to Trish and her family since her diagnosis of glioblastoma in April of 2019.
Trish will be remembered for her beautiful flaming red hair that matched her personality and her zest for life. She was quick witted with a great sense of humor. Although she was intimidated by no one and did not suffer fools gladly, she was generous and kind to those in need. She would drop everything to aide a loved one or a friend. She was a loyal, caring, and loving spouse, mother, daughter, sister, friend and nurse. She is survived by her husband, her two daughters, Caitlin Bell (John Willingham) and Maeve Bell, her mother Theresa Halusek, and her siblings Kathy Berry, Janine Dates, Michael (Mikey Bob) Berry, Brian (Big Guy) Berry, and Tina Zimmerman, and several nephews and nieces.
Donations in Trish's memory may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association or Sophia's Way.
A celebration of her life will occur at a date yet to be determined, but it will be close to her favorite day of the year, St. Patrick's Day.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020