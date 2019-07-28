Home

Patricia C. Coupens

Passed away on Monday July 22nd, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona.

Patricia was born June 8th, 1924 in Platte Center, Nebraska to Peter and Margaret Noonan. She grew up on a farm near Cornlea, Nebraska and went to school in Platte Center, Nebraska until her parents moved to Columbus, Nebraska where she graduated from St Bonaventure Catholic High School in 1942. While there she met her late husband Jerome Coupens and they were married in August 1945 at St Bonaventure Catholic Church and were married for 62 years. Enlisted in the US Navy at the time, he had been transferred to Seattle Washington and upon his discharge from the US Navy they decided to make Seattle their home.

Patricia and Jerry were active in square dancing and were members of the Bucks & Does Square Dance Club for 37 years. Patricia retired in 1987 from Sundstrand Data Control where she was employed for 29 years. Patricia was also member of Assumption Catholic Church in Seattle Washington for 67 years until her move to an independent retirement home in Mesa, Arizona in 2016 to be near her daughter and son-in-law, and her grandson and his family.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Sharon and her husband, Dennis Olsen; grandchildren, Kristian Johnson and his wife, Sonja, Dennis Olsen Jr. and his wife, Anita, and William Olsen; great-grandchildren, Summer Kelly and Riley Johnson, and her great-great-grandchild Vera Lynn Upshaw.

Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 31st at 10am at Assumption Catholic Church

6201 33rd Ave NE, Seattle 98115 followed by the internment at Holyrood Cemetery.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019
