Patricia C. Hedwall
Patricia Callan Hedwall, 91, passed away of a stroke on November 6, 2019 in Olympia, Wash. She was born July 24, 1928 to Verna and Joseph Callan in Everett, Wash. She lived in Seattle (1950s), Bellevue (1961-1986), Camano Island (1986-2002), and Olympia (2002-2019), and worked as an RN at Seattle Providence Hospital, Seattle Doctor's Hospital, and Redmond Group Health Clinic, retiring in 1986. Pat loved quilting and belonged to several quilting art groups.
A funeral mass was held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Lacey, Wash. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019