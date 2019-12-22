|
Patricia E. Almquist
May 9, 1939 ~ November 24, 2019
Patty passed away peacefully at her home on Lake Burien with her husband, Jon, by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. John H. and Eloise V. McClain. Patty is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Jon R. Almquist, her son, Jon Jr. (Janine) and her sister, Kathy McClain (Chuck).
Patty grew up in Ballard and Blue Ridge, attended Forest Ridge then Ballard High where she became Girls Club President, met Jon (Dick) then graduated valedictorian in 1957. She attended Seattle University where she was awarded the Presidents Cup upon graduation in 1962. She did a fellowship year at the University of Rhode Island before moving to New Haven and married Jon in 1993. They welcomed their son, Jon Jr. in late March of 1995. This young family returned to Seattle in June of 1965 for Jon's residency at the U.W. Her life changed abruptly in October of 1966 when she suffered a neck injury in an auto accident leaving her tetraplegic. After a year in the U.W. Hospital, she came home to her husband and son. She carefully chose attendants who could serve as her companion and care provider. These individuals were wonderful and integral parts of her family. Patty loved reading, music, PBS, being with friends and family and being a mother. She served on the Advisory Board of KCTS, the Consumer Advisory Council for the Research and Training Center at the U.W. Department of Rehabilitation Medicine and on the adult education committee for her church. Patty will forever be celebrated for her grace, beauty, compassion, and her devotion to others. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patty's honor may be made to Planned Parenthood, NARAL or a .
A celebration of Patty's life will be held at a later date. Complete obituary and guestbook online at www.funerals.coop.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019