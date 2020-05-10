Home

Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Patricia J. Couture Obituary
Patricia J. Couture passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Lynnwood, WA at the age of 95. Pat grew up in Virginia, MN, but has been a long time resident of the Seattle/Bellevue area. After 29 long years apart, Pat is at peace and with her husband again. She was preceded in death by her husband Warren R. (Bob) Couture Sr. and her son Raymond N. Couture. She was loved by everyone and the love overflows from all of her surviving children, William P. (Sandra), W. Robert (Bob) Jr., and Susan (Robert) Couture-Jensen, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be missed my all.

A celebration of her 95 years will be held at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home, Seattle, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020
