|
|
Patricia J. DuBois
Patricia (Patty) Riddell was born in Sumner December 9, 1923 and passed away in Kirkland October 10, 2019. She lived her early life in Sumner, graduating from Sumner High. She married Kermit DuBois and together they had 6 children. They lived in Bellevue for over 50 years.
Patty loved her family and spent much of her time making her home a welcoming place for her children and their friends. After Kermit's death she moved to the Chateau in Bothell where she made many friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Kermit, and oldest son, Bill, she is survived by her daughters, Sue Sims and Pam (Vance) Brown, sons, Dan (Wendi), David (LaVonne), HT (Shelly) DuBois and daughter-in-law Dawn Rumpf, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, her sister, Pat Sibon, and brothers, Jerry (Lillian), Bob and John (Janet) Riddell.
She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Remembrances can be made to EvergreenHealth Foundation, Hospice.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019