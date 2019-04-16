Home

Patricia Jane (Hodgson) Boyce

Patricia Jane (Hodgson) Boyce Obituary
Patricia Jane (Hodgson) Boyce

Our cherished mother and nana, born November 7, 1931, left this world April 14, 2019.

Patricia, known as Patty, leaves behind brother, J.D. Hodgson, former husband Richard, children Jeffrey (Mary), Paul, Kathryn, Patrick (Mary), Monica (Eli), Matthew, Michael (Kim), and Jennifer, 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.

Patty was a true citizen of the world who loved the arts and traveling. She owned her own travel agency. She visit several countries including, India, Russia,

and Spain. She enjoyed learning new things and meeting new people. She was loved by all who knew her. "I've got you deep in the heart of me" Cole Porter

Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2019
