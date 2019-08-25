|
|
Patricia Jean Murphy Wood
Patricia passed away on August 21, 2019. Pat was born on September 21, 1941 in Vancouver B.C. to Hugh "Spud" Murphy and Jean Stirling Murphy.
Recitation of the Rosary will be
Saturday, August 31st at 9:40am
followed by a Funeral Mass on
Saturday, August 31st at 10:30am BOTH at
St. Benedict Catholic Church
1805 North 49th St., Seattle, 98103
Reception to follow.
Graveside Internment Service at
Holyrood Cemetery, at 2:30pm
To read the full funeral notice and sign the guestbook go to harveyfuneral.com
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019