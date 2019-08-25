Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Jean Murphy Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Jean Murphy Wood Obituary
Patricia Jean Murphy Wood

Patricia passed away on August 21, 2019. Pat was born on September 21, 1941 in Vancouver B.C. to Hugh "Spud" Murphy and Jean Stirling Murphy.

Recitation of the Rosary will be

Saturday, August 31st at 9:40am

followed by a Funeral Mass on

Saturday, August 31st at 10:30am BOTH at

St. Benedict Catholic Church

1805 North 49th St., Seattle, 98103

Reception to follow.

Graveside Internment Service at

Holyrood Cemetery, at 2:30pm

To read the full funeral notice and sign the guestbook go to harveyfuneral.com

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now