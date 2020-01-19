Home

Patricia Kathleen Jenkins


1944 - 2020
Patricia Kathleen Jenkins

December 23, 1944-January 10, 2020

Patricia Jenkins was born in San Francisco, CA to Lorine and Edward Hanna. After graduating from University City HS in St. Louis, she moved to Seattle and worked as an executive assistant for the FAA.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, and her granddaughter, Bethanie Benz. She will be greatly missed and is survived by her stepchildren, Don Jenkins and Melinda Benz and grandsons, Jason Adamson and Matthew Benz; her sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Ted Neal, and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at her request.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020
