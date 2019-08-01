|
|
Patricia Lein
Patricia Lein died July 22, 2019, gracefully and peacefully after 94 years of a life devoted to family, cultural and political interests, traveling, animal welfare, and offering her kind and generous spirit to many.
She was born and raised in Franklin, New Jersey and graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1946. Mount Holyoke gifted her with an inspiring and robust education in the sciences and deep and lasting friendships. She remained a generous supporter of the college throughout her life. Following graduation, she worked at CIBA Pharmaceutical Products Inc., where she met her husband to be, Joseph Lein.
Pat and Joe moved to Syracuse and later Fayetteville, New York, where they lived for 32 years and raised their family. Pat's dedication to volunteer work during this time included active involvement in the League of Women Voters, Syracuse University's International Students Association, the World Affairs Council, the Fayetteville-Manlius A Better Chance organization, and serving as an ESL tutor. She was also employed by the New York State External High School Diploma program.
Pat and Joe moved to the Pacific Northwest in 1979. They first spent time on Orcas Island where they relished the beauty of Puget Sound. While residing there, Pat's lifelong interest in Democratic politics prompted her to help establish a San Juan chapter of the League of Women Voters. Pat and Joe moved to Seattle in 1992, initially to Belltown and, after Joe's death in 2003, Pat settled in Horizon House in 2007.
Pat took great pleasure in the stimulating community of Horizon House and the close vicinity of good friends. Over more recent years, Pat and her family were grateful to her caregivers, particularly Alice Mwangi, for their devoted and conscientious work that greatly enhanced her quality of life.
Pat will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends for her boundless kindness and generosity, timeless elegance, graceful presence, ability to crack a perfectly timed joke, and love of dry Riesling and dark chocolate. She drew the love and affection of many and will be deeply missed.
Pat is survived by her sister Judy Gorczyca, her son Jonathan and wife Beverly of Camano Island, WA, her daughter Meredith and husband David of Leyden, MA, and her son David and wife Nancy of Acworth, NH, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Services will be private for the immediate family. If you wish to make a donation in Pat's honor, the family suggests the Pike Place Market Foundation, 85 Pike Street, Room 500, Seattle, WA 98101 or the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20037.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019