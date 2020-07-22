1/1
Patricia Lorraine Merritt
Patricia Lorraine Merritt

February 23, 1933 ~ June 24, 2020

Patricia Merritt was born in Providence Hospital, Everett on February 23, 1933 to Harold C. and Phyllis Heintz, Pat was an only child. She met the love of her life, Edwin Merritt, at Lincoln High School. When they were married on November 2, 1951, Ed was in the Navy. They began their family after Ed was discharged, with daughter Phyllis first, followed by son Chuck.

Pat was a dedicated stay-at-home mother, who taught her children how to live a balanced life. She imparted to them everything they needed to survive and succeed in life. She taught them a lot, in fact, taught them how to just be a good person. She taught Chuck how to cook. She was always there for her children and family.

After Ed retired from Boeing in 1991, he and Pat began a series of road trip adventures. Their first trip was a 45 day road trip across the American south. She loved the hospitable people and visiting out of the way places. They continued to enjoy many road trips together.

Patricia will be remembered as a woman of incredible sweetness and also of loyalty to her friends and family. She had a keen curiosity, was an avid reader and was always ready to laugh.

Pat passed away on June 24, 2020, cared for tenderly to the end. She was 87 years old.

Patricia leaves behind the love of her life, her husband Edwin Merritt. They were married for almost 69 years.

She also is survived by her two adored children, Phyllis Heintz and Chuck Merritt (with Laura). She leaves behind 2 grandsons: Brian (with Erin) and Anthony (with Lindsey), and 5 great-grandchildren: Braden, Caidance, Natalie, Paislie and Zachary.

We will miss this woman, Patricia, but we will cherish the memories of her deeply in our hearts forever.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear about Pat's passing. I know she will be missed.
john derment
Friend
July 22, 2020
I only met Patricia a few times at Battle Creek golf course, She was very nice and am sure it leaves a big hole in your harts! I hope your doing ok Ed, so sorry for your loss.
Bill Buckley
July 22, 2020
arley hudson
July 22, 2020
Ed and Family: Pat will surely be missed. She was a very delightful person with always a smile on her face. We very much enjoyed seeing her at the Retiree Club luncheons. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very difficult time. Love, Hank and Bonnie
Hank Thompson
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Pat's passing. She was such a lovely, friendly lady and will be missed by many. Pat and my husband Ron traded books back and forth for many years. Our thoughts are with Ed and family at this time.
Shirley Olsen
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our condolences Ed.
You friends from the Lakers.
Randy L
Randall Larson
Friend
