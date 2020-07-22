Patricia Lorraine Merritt
February 23, 1933 ~ June 24, 2020
Patricia Merritt was born in Providence Hospital, Everett on February 23, 1933 to Harold C. and Phyllis Heintz, Pat was an only child. She met the love of her life, Edwin Merritt, at Lincoln High School. When they were married on November 2, 1951, Ed was in the Navy. They began their family after Ed was discharged, with daughter Phyllis first, followed by son Chuck.
Pat was a dedicated stay-at-home mother, who taught her children how to live a balanced life. She imparted to them everything they needed to survive and succeed in life. She taught them a lot, in fact, taught them how to just be a good person. She taught Chuck how to cook. She was always there for her children and family.
After Ed retired from Boeing in 1991, he and Pat began a series of road trip adventures. Their first trip was a 45 day road trip across the American south. She loved the hospitable people and visiting out of the way places. They continued to enjoy many road trips together.
Patricia will be remembered as a woman of incredible sweetness and also of loyalty to her friends and family. She had a keen curiosity, was an avid reader and was always ready to laugh.
Pat passed away on June 24, 2020, cared for tenderly to the end. She was 87 years old.
Patricia leaves behind the love of her life, her husband Edwin Merritt. They were married for almost 69 years.
She also is survived by her two adored children, Phyllis Heintz and Chuck Merritt (with Laura). She leaves behind 2 grandsons: Brian (with Erin) and Anthony (with Lindsey), and 5 great-grandchildren: Braden, Caidance, Natalie, Paislie and Zachary.
We will miss this woman, Patricia, but we will cherish the memories of her deeply in our hearts forever.
Please sign Patricia's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com