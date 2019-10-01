|
|
Patricia Louise Adams
June 13, 1920 ~ September 19, 2019
Born in Seattle, WA to Mark C. O'Meara Sr. and Eva Irene Carr. Desendent of Washington Pioneers. Graduate of Broadway High in 1938. Retiree of Retail Drug and Clerks Union. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband Parke Lewis Adams, her sister Florence Marx and her brothers, Mark O'Meara Jr., and Thomas O'Meara. Surviving relatives John O'Meara, Mary Little and Marlene McCallister. Daughters Carol (Bob) LeClercq, Joan Adams, Patricia Lindblad, and five grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Interment at Holyrood Cemetery on Saturday, October 5th at 12:00.
Donation appreciated to Shoreline Medic I or St. Augustine Church in Oak Harbor in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019