Patricia (McEniry) Love
Patricia McEniry Love, 94, of La Conner died at her home on November 26, 2019. She is survived by daughters: Robin (Richard Tanner) and Sheila Connolly; nine grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. No one will ever forget their "GG". She was preceded in death by Henry Love, her husband of 60 years, daughter Ann Love Glick, and brother Michael McEniry.
She was born Patricia Adele McEniry to James & Betty (Braga) McEniry on October 30, 1925 in Pasadena, California. The family moved to Seattle where Patsy attended Lowell School, and was a proud graduate of Broadway High School in 1943. She attended the University of Washington with a BA, and graduate work in Education. In 1946 she married her high school sweetheart Hal Love. They lived in Bellevue for 50 years, before moving to La Conner in their retirement.
She was proud of her professional life including her stint as one of the original Fredrick & Nelson elevator girls and Christmas Elves. She had a long and successful career as an educator and advocate for early childhood education, notably as a preschool teacher at Bellevue Country Day School and later in the Downs Syndrome Program at the University of Washington. A woman of many talents with skills in art, music and dance, Patsy enriched the learning environment of young children.
She served as one of the first Head Start Consultants and contributed to professional journals and books.
In her retirement years she was a docent for the Museum of History and Industry in Seattle and the Skagit County Historical Museum. She volunteered for the Head Start program at the Swinomish Reservation and the La Conner Library. Patsy's interest in pioneer life in the northwest inspired her to write a cookbook for children, as well as "Animal Talk in Salish". She also left a legacy in the many books she wrote for the family.
Services for Patricia will be announced at a later date at Evans Funeral Chapel of Anacortes, website.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019