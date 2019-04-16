Patricia "Pat" Lu Rosenthal



1935 ~ 2019



"This day is remembered and quietly kept, No words are needed, we shall never forget.



For those we love don't go away,



They walk beside us every day.



Unseen and unheard, but always near, So loved, so missed....



and so very dear."



Pat gained her wings to fly on April 10, 2019, joining her beloved husband Edward of 52 years and youngest Son (Kevin) in heaven.



For a few years Pat worked as a waitress at Broadmoor Golf & Country Club. But her real passion was as a wife to her husband and mother to her children. She was one of six children and grew up in Fremont. When she wasn't enjoying the suns' rays on her skin or sitting around a campfire at Goldbar or cooking amazing goulash, Pat could always be found in the thick of laughter.



Pat was a doting wife, a loving mother, a generous grandmother and great grandmother. The love she has for her family is matched to the same fierceness she had for living life to the fullest.



Pat is survived by her sisters Ruth and Lynda. Her daughters Christie (Don); Terry (Doug); Essie (Mike). And sons Tom and Bret. Grandchildren John (Courtney); Jamie; Beth; and



Saundra (Chris). Great-grand-children: Jeremiah, Joshua, Brendan, Kevin, Logan, Jonathan, Elijah and Isaiah.



Funeral services will be held at



Evergreen-Washelli on Saturday April 20 at 1:00 pm.



Located at: 11111 Aurora Ave N.



Seattle, WA 98133.



Celebration of life will commence for family and close friends following the services at the home of Elene Miller's located at: 1623 Palm Ave Everett, WA 98203



In lieu of flowers family asks that donations be made to the . Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2019