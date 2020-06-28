Patricia M. Pocock Van Mason



Patricia May Pocock Van Mason was born on August 16, 1925 in Seattle WA. She passed away on June 13, 2020 where she resided at Horizon House in downtown Seattle



She was predeceased by her father George Yeomans Pocock who was born in Kingston, Middlesex, England and her mother Frances Mary Huckle was born in Muncie, Indiana and her husband Edward James Van Mason who passed away in 2016. They were married for 65 wonderful years.



She is survived by son John Van Mason (Christine) and Daughter Kathryn Van Mason Kusske (David), 5 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren.



Patricia graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1943. After High School Pat went on to Whitman College in Walla Walla 1944 where she was a Political Science major, and Library Science. Phi Beta Kappa, Graduated cum laude with Honors, Initiation Chapter was Gamma Gama then in her senior year was a Phi Beta Kapa member. Activities included Ye Talke Shoppe, Chapel Committee, Waiiatpu (yearbook), Vice President of Arrows, Kappa Kappa Gamma.



She became a home maker and raised their 2 children (John & Katie) in the Magnolia neighborhood of Seattle. Then Patricia joined the Pocock family business by running the front office for a while. She then enrolled in the University of Washington to start her studies to become a Reference Librarian/Serials Cataloger. It was at the Marian Gould Gallagher Law Library that Pat worked at until she retired in her sixties. This career choice was so enjoyable for Pat that she was forever a Librarian in her mind and heart.



Several of Pat's hobbies include: skiing, hiking, sailing, bird watching and traveling all over the world with her husband Ed Van Mason. One special trip was taken by Pat and her cousin Grace Brooks after their college graduations, they embarked on a bike cycle adventure of Europe. They met up with Pat's parents in London during the 1948 Olympics! Her favorite trip that she took with Ed was with the University of Washington to Spain and Rome. During their retirement they both enjoyed being at their Beach house with the family and their grand & great grandchildren over the years.



At Patricia Van Mason's request there is not to be a Service or Memorial.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to the George Pocock Rowing Foundation at 3320 Fuhrman Ave. E, Seattle WA 98102. Pat will be missed greatly by her family, at this time we know that she is at peace forever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store