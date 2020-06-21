Patricia Marie Baillargeon



August 3, 1928 ~ June 13, 2020. Pat was the third of five children born in Seattle to Katherine Agen Baillargeon and Joseph Cebert Baillargeon.



After her early schooling in Seattle, Pat graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Menlo Park, California, attended Pine Manor College, and earned a BA in history and government from Mills College.



As assistant to Eleanor Roosevelt at the American Association for the United Nations in New York City, Pat traveled to all 50 states and many nations in Asia and Europe as the former First Lady spoke on the importance of the UN, human rights, & civil rights.



She returned to Seattle in 1960, becoming a consultant for the University of Washington's program for Non-Western Studies, and then serving as an assistant protocol officer for the Seattle World's Fair of 1962. There she spearheaded the inclusion of the UN as an exhibitor and ensured visits to the Fair by such dignitaries as UN Ambassador Adlai Stevenson, Vice President Lyndon Johnson, the Shah and Queen of Iran and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip went smoothly.



Pat became the assistant to the Consul General of Japan, where she wrote speeches, issued news releases, and conducted research on American trade legislation affecting Japan. She was hired as the first woman executive at the Port of Seattle in 1967, and later became the Port's director of the Department of World Trade Center, emphasizing the export of Washington State products. Pat was the only woman among the five founders of the Washington State China Relations Council, which worked to facilitate trade between Washington State and China following Richard Nixon's historic trip to meet Chairman Mao Zedong in early 1972.



Pat was a founding board member of both the Pilchuck Glass School and the Wing Luke Museum. She served on the board of the Burke Museum, the Peach Foundation and the Suquamish Tribal Museum, where she was the only non-tribal board member. She managed the Katherine Agen Baillargeon Endowment, the Lead Sponsor for the Seattle Asian Art Museum, and participated on the Arts & Furnishing Committee for the 1994 Renovation of St. James Cathedral. She was a longtime member of the Seattle Junior League, the Sunset Club, and the Seattle Tennis Club.



Throughout her life, Pat displayed a thirst for knowledge about and an abiding compassion for people and cultures. As a dedicated volunteer, she worked in the 1960s on behalf of the Seattle Open Housing Campaign fighting discrimination by landlords against minorities, even participating in marches to publicize the campaign. She also volunteered well into her 80s at both the St. Martin de Porres homeless shelter and the St. Martin's on Westlake housing facility.



She was predeceased by her older sisters Catherine Baillargeon Brownell and Jane Heffernan Sylvester, and is survived by her brothers Joseph C. Baillargeon of Seattle and Charles F. A. Baillargeon of Edmonds. Pat was a treasured aunt to 13 nieces and nephews, 14 grandnieces and grandnephews, and 2 great-grandnephews.



A memorial celebration of Pat's life will be scheduled at a future date. Donations in Pat's memory are welcomed at the Burke Museum, the Suquamish Tribal Museum, or the Pilchuck Glass School.



