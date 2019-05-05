Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Timmons-Rockey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Marie Timmons-Rockey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Marie Timmons-Rockey Obituary
Patricia Marie Timmons-Rockey

April 30, 1965 - April 26, 2019

Patti Rockey passed suddenly and without warning while napping Friday afternoon, April 26, just four days shy of her 54th birthday. Her family has been shocked and is beyond saddened with the loss of their wife and mother so suddenly.

A memorial service and celebration of Patti's life will be held Friday, May 10, at St. Philomena church and hall, in Des Moines, WA, starting at 11:00 AM. A viewing is scheduled for 2:00-5:00 PM Thursday, May 9, at Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial Park, SeaTac, WA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Patti's memory to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation, Skin Cancer Foundation or .

Please read full obituary on-line at https://bonneywatson.com/obituaries/
Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial
Download Now