Patricia Marie Timmons-Rockey
April 30, 1965 - April 26, 2019
Patti Rockey passed suddenly and without warning while napping Friday afternoon, April 26, just four days shy of her 54th birthday. Her family has been shocked and is beyond saddened with the loss of their wife and mother so suddenly.
A memorial service and celebration of Patti's life will be held Friday, May 10, at St. Philomena church and hall, in Des Moines, WA, starting at 11:00 AM. A viewing is scheduled for 2:00-5:00 PM Thursday, May 9, at Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial Park, SeaTac, WA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Patti's memory to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation, Skin Cancer Foundation or .
Please read full obituary on-line at https://bonneywatson.com/obituaries/
Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019