|
|
Patricia Mary WAY
We are sad to let you know that Patricia ("Pat") Way, 96 years old, passed away March 23, 2020 in Seattle. She was surrounded in person and virtually by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Patricia Mary (O'Sullivan) Way
was born in Vancouver BC on January 6, 1924 and raised in Seattle (Denny Blaine and Laurelhurst neighborhoods), attended Garfield High School, and the University of Washington where she majored in English and graduated Phi Beta Kappa.
Pat's UW education was interrupted as she was selected by the Navy to attend the highly regarded Japanese Language Training School in Boulder, Colorado. It was on the train to the school she met a handsome and talented Navy Officer Griffith Way. She and Griff studied diligently but still found time to develop a serious relationship during the three months together.
Upon graduation, Patricia was
commissioned as a Navy Ensign, one of the sixty-nine WAVES who successfully completed the language training program, Pat then served in Washington, D.C in the offices of Naval Intelligence and Naval Communications within the Office of Naval Operations until the end of the war.
She was finally able to join Griff in Seattle when he returned from the Pacific and they were married in January 1946, and so began a partnership that would last nearly 73 years.
Griff and Pat's life was defined by their love of Japan. During their years in Japan Griff and Pat acquired an extensive collection of modern Japanese paintings and prints. Their gift of over 150 Nihonga paintings to the Seattle Art Museum has made available to the public the largest collection of Nihonga paintings outside of Japan. Pat was also a keen and extensive collector of Japanese ceramic chopstick holders (hashioki) and Japanese folk toys. Parts of these collection now reside in the Burke Museum in Seattle.
Pat had a deep love of the outdoors, whether tending to her own garden or extended hiking expeditions to the mountains in Peru, Nepal and New Zealand. Every week for most of her adult life she would join a group of hikers for day hikes in the nearby Cascade Mountains. She was truly at home wandering the trails of the world. It was on these trails she could exercise her extensive knowledge of native plants, often snipping a specimen for loving relocation in her garden.
When Pat was not raising four children, hiking or travelling to Japan, she could be found exercising on the tennis court, swimming pool or golf course. When she had a few minutes of peace, she indulged as a very capable practitioner of Ikebana.
Pat belonged to many organizations which included The Sunset Club, Broadmoor Golf Club, The Seattle Tennis Club, The Junior League and Tokyo American Club. At these clubs she could often be found not only on the courts but huddled around a table with friends playing Bridge.
Pat and Griff had four children, Susan (Clark Sorensen) Way, Nancy (John) Boyd, Gerald Way (deceased) and Bill (Mary) Way, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
To our Mom, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and Friend - Mata au made
(until we meet again).
As we are in COVID-19 pandemic times, no funeral services can be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Griffith and Patricia Way Lecture Series at the Japan Studies Program, The Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies, University of Washington (https://www.washington.edu/giving/make-a-gift/?page=funds&source_typ=3&source=WAYLEC)
Sign Pat's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020