Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Patricia Mazure

Patricia Mazure Obituary
Patricia Mazure

Patricia McCassey Mazure of Mercer Island, loving wife to James Edward; beloved mother to, Kathleen, Mary, James, Patrick, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020.

A funeral mass will be said at 11am and rosary prayed at 10:25am, Friday, January 17th at St. Monica's Catholic Church on Mercer Island.

Friends are invited to view photos,

get directions & share memories

at www.FLINTOFTS.com

425-392-6444

The family suggests remembrances to Catholic Community Services.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020
