Patricia Mazure
Patricia McCassey Mazure of Mercer Island, loving wife to James Edward; beloved mother to, Kathleen, Mary, James, Patrick, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020.
A funeral mass will be said at 11am and rosary prayed at 10:25am, Friday, January 17th at St. Monica's Catholic Church on Mercer Island.
The family suggests remembrances to Catholic Community Services.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020