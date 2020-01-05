|
Patricia N. Baskett
October 29, 1935-December 24, 2019
Born in Seattle, Patty Graduated from Ballard High School. In 1955, she married the love of her life, William Baskett. Together they had three beautiful daughters, Debbie, Kim and Laurie, which gave them seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Patty loved to camp, travel and spend time at their homes on Lake Chelan, Arizona, and Ocean Shores.
Patty had a variety of jobs throughout her life and retired from Group Health of Washington (Kaiser).
Volunteering was a passion of hers. She volunteered her time in Arizona, Ocean Shores and Providence Hospital in Everett.
Patty will be deeply missed by her family, friends and everyone that knew her!!
To Celebrate Her Life - join us January, 17th 2020 at 1:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4504 Broadway
Everett, WA 98201
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020