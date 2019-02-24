Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Nelena Lee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Nelena Lee Obituary
Patricia Nelena Lee

Patricia Nelena Lee of Lake Tapps, passed away peacefully in her home to be with the Lord on February 20, 2019. She was born January 2, 1942 to Margaret and Arthur Abbott in Seattle. Patricia is survived by her daughters Therese E. Lotz, Christa Nelena Lee-Allender and Lynda Aline Lee, her grandsons Lars Allen Kallenbach and Drake Charles Allender, her great grandchildren Ari and Nelena Kallenbach and her loving partner of 31 years, Robert Rolon.

Patricia loved gardening, music, dancing and had a smile that could light up a room. She had incredible strength and defeated many battles in her life to triumph in the end. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Donations may be made to CHI Franciscan Hospice or to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.