|
|
Patricia Nelena Lee
Patricia Nelena Lee of Lake Tapps, passed away peacefully in her home to be with the Lord on February 20, 2019. She was born January 2, 1942 to Margaret and Arthur Abbott in Seattle. Patricia is survived by her daughters Therese E. Lotz, Christa Nelena Lee-Allender and Lynda Aline Lee, her grandsons Lars Allen Kallenbach and Drake Charles Allender, her great grandchildren Ari and Nelena Kallenbach and her loving partner of 31 years, Robert Rolon.
Patricia loved gardening, music, dancing and had a smile that could light up a room. She had incredible strength and defeated many battles in her life to triumph in the end. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Donations may be made to CHI Franciscan Hospice or to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019