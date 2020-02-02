|
Patricia Owen Carlisle
Patricia Owen Carlisle died quietly on December 7, 2019 after a long illness. Friend to many, Patty loved and celebrated her large extended family and was both a dedicated wife/partner and most especially mother to her daughter Monica Jensen. Throughout her life and even through her illness, Patty's passion focused on human rights and social justice. Business decisions, family life, personal goals - these all carried the elements of the search for human equality. Despite and in addition to this, Patty loved golf, photography, shells, walking on the beach and spending time with those she loved. She hated cooking.
Patty was born in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan where she lived with her parents and 2 older sisters. She attended the Colorado Rocky Mountain School during high school years and considered this experience to be pivotal in her personal development. She attended University of Washington and lived her adult life in the Seattle area where she was active in the gay community.
Patty's highly social nature drove her to engage with strangers as well as friends. Although she wasn't fond of the medication, Patty enjoyed talking with the Oncology Infusion staff at Kaiser Capitol Hill and was well cared for by the wonderful nurses there.
Patty's methodical approach to problem solving made her an exceptionally useful person to have on hand. She loved women's sports of most kinds, a good laugh, honesty and the rare feisty and difficult decision. Travelling, writing and photography were means she used in later years to serve her quest for human equality. She was well-loved and will be greatly missed.
Patty was preceded in death by her wife, Karen Jensen. For several decades, Patty and Karen owned and operated Urban Press, a Seattle-based printing company that focused on providing printing for non-profit organizations. Patty is survived by her daughter, Monica Jensen of Seattle, sisters Cath Tomlins and Nancy Carlisle, and a myriad of close friends and extended family. Passing at age 65 and 61, respectively, Patty and Karen left us too soon.
There will be a celebration of life on February 16th at 2pm at the Southside Commons in Columbia City, at 3518 S. Edmunds Street, Seattle. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Patty's name to Mary's Place and, in honor of her political activism, please don't forget to vote!
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020