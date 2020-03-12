|
|
Patricia Urquhart
Age 90, born June, 1929 Pat Urquhart passed away February 27, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by family. Pat was born in Rugby, North Dakota and grew up on her grandparent's farm. She moved to Seattle in 1944 with her family.
She lived a full life with family always at the center, which brought her extreme joy. Pat is survived by her five children, Michael (Jearit), James (Luann), David (Mary), Dennis Grennan, and Sandy Kramer (Blane); two step-children Joyce Matsuoka (Mike), and Connie Jennings (Jerry), 19 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and her sister Sally Porter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fremont Urquhart, of 17 years and step-daughter, Janine Urquhart.
Donations can be made to https://give.salvationarmyusa.org.
A memorial service and reception will be held at the Ballard First Lutheran
2006 NW 65th St., Seattle, WA
on Sat., April 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020