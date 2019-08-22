Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Riley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Riley Obituary
Patricia Riley

Even though mom passed away October 2, 2018 her spirit still lives on. Born in Walnut, Kansas in 1924, she left the family farm in her teens landing a job in a Tacoma ship yard as a Rosy the Riviter. Patricia put herself through Cosmetology school and married Tyke Riley. Patricia opened up her first salon in Magnolia. Her second salon was in Ballard. From there, Patricia owned and operated the largest hairstyling school in the state of Washington for 30 years. She loved spending time at her summer home on Lake Cle Elum with her family and friends, horse back riding, snowmobiling and playing poker. Patricia is survived by her children, their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Here's to you my darling.....
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.