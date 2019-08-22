|
|
Patricia Riley
Even though mom passed away October 2, 2018 her spirit still lives on. Born in Walnut, Kansas in 1924, she left the family farm in her teens landing a job in a Tacoma ship yard as a Rosy the Riviter. Patricia put herself through Cosmetology school and married Tyke Riley. Patricia opened up her first salon in Magnolia. Her second salon was in Ballard. From there, Patricia owned and operated the largest hairstyling school in the state of Washington for 30 years. She loved spending time at her summer home on Lake Cle Elum with her family and friends, horse back riding, snowmobiling and playing poker. Patricia is survived by her children, their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Here's to you my darling.....
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 22, 2019