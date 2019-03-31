Services Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home 11111 Aurora Ave N SEATTLE , WA 98133 (206) 362-5200 Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Hawney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Ruth (Doane) Hawney

April 6, 1929 ~ March 6, 2019



We are sad to announce the recent passing of our mother Patricia 'Pat' Hawney exactly one month shy of the grand age of ninety. Pat had been in declining health in recent months with several ailments from which she was unable to recover. The family would like to thank the staff at Crista Rehab in Shoreline for their wonderful care during her five-week stay.



Patricia Ruth Doane was born April 6, 1929 in Everett, WA - the second child of AB and Floris Doane. Pat was athletically talented at a time when there were few opportunities for girls and women in sports. She joined the Girls Athletic Club (GAC) at Everett High School and participated in softball, volleyball, tennis, field hockey and half court basketball. Pat graduated from Everett HS in June 1947 and attended Everett Community College where she met a handsome lad named Fred Hawney. Pat and Fred married in May of 1949 and eventually moved to the Shoreline area north of Seattle to raise a family. Four children followed in quick succession. The growing family enjoyed car vacations down the West coast all the way to Mexico, ski trips to Stevens pass and Mission Ridge and camping at the Icicle River and Camp Casey, which usually included the family dog and at least 2 cats. Pat was a wonderful mother who instilled the values of hard work, always doing your best and treating others as you would want to be treated.



Pat re-entered the work force in 1963 and began a thirty-year career at the Safeway store in Greenwood becoming one of their most popular and fastest checkers at a time when this meant memorizing prices and keying everything in by hand. After she was widowed in 1995 she again entered the workforce as a part time office assistant at the University of Washington, retiring for good in 2003. During her retirement Pat enjoyed travel to Europe and yearly 'girls' weekend trips to Victoria BC and volunteering at the Shoreline Senior Center. She spent her 80th birthday with her family in Paris and Rome. She was a season ticket holder to Pacific Northwest Ballet and enjoyed cheering the Seahawks and Mariners in addition to gardening in her park-like yard. She had a big, inclusive heart and was loved by all who knew her. Testament to this is that her former son and daughters in law and their families were still present in her life. Pat is survived by her four children, Mark Hawney (Pam), Gayle Krona (Bob), Patty Shepherd (Jerry Forkner), and Marilyn Hawney (outstanding caregiver over the past years), brother Dennis Doane, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Frederick Hawney and her brother Burton Doane.



Her service will be held on



Her service will be held on April 14th at 1:00 pm at Evergreen Washelli at 11111 Aurora Ave. N. in Seattle.