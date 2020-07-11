Patricia Ruth Venema
Patricia, Pat, Patty, Petunia, mom, ma, grandma, great grandma, aunt Patty, was born Patricia Ruth Green in Lindsborg, Kansas September 7, 1929 and died June 16, 2020. For over 90 years we were blessed with this creative, beautiful, compassionate & loving woman.
Patricia graduated from Overlake High School in 1947 and from CWU College of Education in 1951. She was an educator of all things important and she taught us so very well. The cookie jar was always full, the garden plentiful, the table big enough for all and her cooking delicious. She was stoic, having felt the sting of loss, she taught us to count each day as a blessing, to love with all our heart, to be kind, to nurture, to laugh together, and to see the beauty in everything. Through her open heart and mind she taught us gratitude and fullness of life.
While she tended to her husband and five children, she found time to produce hundreds of wonderful paintings of flowers, landscapes, animals and children. She most loved impressionistic art and sought out exhibits wherever she traveled. She learned to fly a float plane even though she had not yet learned to swim! And, at every home she made, she created wild and wonderful gardens.
Patricia has now joined her love, George Venema, with whom she was married for 59 years; her parents Ferne and Forrest Green; five siblings Wayne, Forrest (Nick), Darrel (Joe), Mary Katheryn (Kate) and Eileen (Pi); grandson MacKinnon (Mac); many friends; and lastly her many loved animals.
Patty is survived by her brother and sister in-law Jim and Deanna Green of Renton WA; Children: Candy and her love Dick of Juneau AK, Debbie and her love Bill Cleveland of Snohomish WA, George Venema of Monroe WA, Laura and her love Lothar Owart of Schlierstadt Germany, Chris Venema and his love Mary of Bickleton WA; Grand children: Amanda and her love Kasen, Jacob and his love Nickole, Katy and her love Arlan, Cole, Russell, Becky and her love Eric, Andrew and his love Claire, Nic and his love Abrea, Jamie and her love Callan; Great grand children: Kylo and Caisa, Lily, Willow, Ophie, Victoria, Zack and Jaymes, Kade and Callen;many adored nieces and nephews; Lifelong friends Judy and Jonnee; and her beloved little dog companion Cleo.
For all of us fortunate enough to have known and been loved by Patricia, we will hold her love in our hearts, tell her stories around a generous table and take care of those in need. We will appreciate a beautiful landscape, a painting, the love of an animal, and we will miss her so very, very much.
A gathering in honor of Patty will be held in the future. She will be interred with her husband George Venema at the Tahoma National Cemetery.
Please sign Pat's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com