Patricia Schindler
Our beloved, Patricia Schindler, 69, passed away peacefully Friday, November 1, 2019 with family by her side. She was born to the late Jack and Shirley Kenyon on June 1, 1950 in Yakima, Wa. Pat is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dale, her two daughters, Polly Brown and Emmy Hoff, her stepchildren, Dave Schindler, Barb Lobdell (deceased) and
Debbie Schwab along with several grandchildren. Patricia is also survived by two siblings, Gary Kenyon and Judy Hawley.
Pat lived on Vashon Island the past 35 years and is known for her amazing cooking and enjoying time with her family and her dogs. In lieu of flowers, please send your fondest memories of Pat to the family. [email protected]
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019