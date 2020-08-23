1/
Patricia Sevringhaus Melgard
Born November 8, 1925 in Wisconsin, died March 16, 2020 in Seattle. M.S. Bank Street College of Education, New York 1957. Work in Early Childhood Development and Gerontology. Co-founded the inter-racial Seattle Central Branch Preschool, 50th Celebration 2019, video https://centralbranch.org/.

Married Christian Melgard 1965 (died 2016), met as announcers at KRAB radio station. Role model to nieces and nephews in courage and thought in the social world, and adventurousness and joy in the natural world. Survived by sisters-in-law Solveig Savelli and Barbara Graham, brothers Edwin Severinghaus and John Severinghaus, cousin Edward Perkins, friends, and seventeen nieces and nephews.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
