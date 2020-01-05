|
|
Patricia Shepperd
1932 ~ 2019
Patricia Shepperd joined the Lord and her husband Rex, passing away peacefully on December 21, 2019. Born in West Seattle to Tay and Amelia Cooper, she was the oldest of three siblings. She graduated from West Seattle High.
In 1952, a young Patty Cooper met the dashing Rex Shepperd when she went to buy new tires. Rex flirted with Pat and she left with four new tires. Making only one payment, they married a short time later. Settling in West Seattle, the couple established many businesses. In 1970 they began investing in Real Estate. Pat made many lifelong friends during her career with Sears (Seattle), holding a position in management before retiring.
Pat and Rex traveled to their homes on Whidbey Island and Florida to enjoy sunshine and beaches. She enjoyed bike rides along Alki with Grand kids, embroidering and puttering in her dahlia & vegetable gardens. Her favorite gift to receive was scratch tickets. They kept her happy between her Girls trips to Reno, with Sister Vi and friends.
There was nothing Pat treasured more than her family. She hosted weekly Sunday dinners in her home up until her passing. She enjoyed cooking for her kids & taking their money playing cards.
Patricia is survived by son James, daughters Jacqueline and Janell (Warren) and their families. We will miss you Mom. "Love Forever And A Day." Funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, January 8th at Yarington's White Center. Celebration to follow.
Share your memories of Pat at
www.yaringtons.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020