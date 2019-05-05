Patricia Ulibarri Arcorace



Beloved family member and friend, Patricia Linda "Patty" Ulibarri Arcorace succumbed to heart failure on March 19, 2019, while fighting pneumonia. She had undergone a successful kidney transplant on January 7, 2019.



She is now reunited with her mother, Mary Hanible, husband, James Frank "Mickey" Arcorace Jr., father Henry Kelly, step-father Alex Hanible, brother, James "Jimmy" Ulibarri Sr., sister-in-law Ayshia Ahmed, and nephew Jesse Ulibarri. May they all rest in peace and harmony.



She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Maria Arcorace and Bryce Weaver, son, daughter-in-law, and grandson, Tyrone, Mona Rose, and Andre Arcorace, brothers Leroy and Robert Ulibarri and Joe Hanible, sisters Rosemary Ulibarri Terry, Juanita Banks, and Connie Hanible, in-laws, and nieces/nephews/great nieces/nephews.



Born June 5, 1956, in Seattle, Washington, she grew up in Rainier Valley neighborhoods and had many lifelong friends from the family's Findlay Street days. She also lived for many years in a condo in Capitol Hill, with Maria, Bryce, and her grand cats, until they all moved last year to be with family in Tukwila.



She cared for many children of family/friends and for Mickey and her mother at the same time when they had major illnesses. In earlier years, she and Mickey opened Mindy's Cafe and later started a construction company, mostly installing rain gutters. More recently, she and Bryce teamed up to renovate the condo. Until she started dialysis, she made 100 sandwiches weekly, to be handed out to people in need on the streets of Seattle.



She loved to laugh, dance, and talk about good times from our collective past - she kept the memories of deceased loved ones alive by telling stories and cleaning their headstones at the cemetery. She also kept a rose bush outside of the condo, with the individual roses signifying each of our loved ones.



She was a truly special woman, who loved deeply. She touched many lives and leaves many great memories in their hearts. Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019