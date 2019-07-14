Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Grey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Wing Grey

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Patricia Wing GREY



6/24/21 ~ 6/22/19



"I was surprised it was so long, I was surprised it was so short."



Patsy grew up in Portland, OR in a house her father built on a Columbia River slough. He was a boiler maker for the railroad. They raised chickens & minks for money during the depression. An only child, she loved swimming and school. A straight "A" student, Patsy went to Lewis & Clark on scholarship, the first in her family to attend college. Her studies were interrupted by WWII when she went to work at Kaiser Shipyard as a Materials Expeditor. She returned to L&C for a degree in Social Studies.



After a short stint in San Francisco, Patsy attended a class at UC Berkeley where a fellow student, Arthur Grey, kept "forgetting his pencil". Lending him hers started a lifelong love affair, lasting 60 years. They were married forever in September (1947). They lived in Reno & Pasadena where Arthur taught and Patsy was a social worker. In 1963 they settled in Seattle where Arthur taught Urban Planning at UW. They raised 2 daughters, always living with a view of Lake Washington and a handy summer swim. Patsy led the Girl Scouts, and started a book club in every school her kids attended and with neighbors for 30+ years. When she moved into Parkshore Retirement Home she started one there too. A lifelong learner, she was fascinated with the bible and its history.



When her girls were in High School, she went to UW for a Masters in Social Work, attending alongside the 20-somethings. She had a fulfilling career as a geriatric home health worker. In her old age, she marveled at how she turned into the people she had helped.



Patsy & Arthur enjoyed worldwide travel adventures - Britain, Europe, China, Japan, Mexico, Canada. She also enjoyed pub lunches at Pike Place Market (which Arthur helped to save in the '70's), annual camping & oyster roasts on Hood Canal, learning to ski and to play tennis in her 50's. Pat was a proud member of the Seattle Tennis Club where she played with a 4-some until they were in their 80's. Then they continued with monthly lunches.



A dedicated Anglofile after spending a year in Cambridge, England, her house was full of British brass rubbings, tapestries and memorabilia. She was a great collector of blue & white antique China, Oriental rugs, other ethnic artifacts, and books.



Patsy named herself "Bla" for her granddaughter's first words and it stuck as her family nickname. Our Bla died surrounded by peace, family and love, leaving Mimi Etherington, Tracy Krauter, 6 grands & 1 great-grand.



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Democratic Party.



Celebration of Life at Parkshore Retirement Home - July 25, 4-6pm Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries