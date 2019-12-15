|
|
Patrick Callahan Supplee
Patrick Callahan Supplee, 20, of Shoreline and Gig Harbor Washington, died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8th, 2019. He was born September 3rd, 1999 in Seattle, WA, the firstborn son of Patrick Supplee and Lisa (Anderson) Tagal. He attended Shorecrest and Peninsula High Schools.
A celebration of Callahan's life will be held on Sunday, December 15th between 1:00pm and 3:30pm at The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center at Ballinger Park (23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043). All are welcome - please join us in celebrating Callahan's extraordinary life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a fund honoring Callahan. A memorial page with donation information has been set up at https://everloved.com/life-of/callahan-supplee/
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019