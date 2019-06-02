Home

Cedar Lawns Memorial Park
7200 180th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
(425) 885-2414
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
Cedar Lawns Memorial Park
7200 180th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Patrick Henry Sadlier


Patrick Henry Sadlier Obituary
Patrick Henry Sadlier

Patrick Henry Sadlier, 93, passed peacefully in North Bend, WA on May 21, 2019. Pat was born on May 6, 1926.

Raised on Lake Sammamish, he was a member of the last graduating class from the old Redmond High School in 1944. Pat enlisted in the Navy after graduation until 1946. He then attended WSU, studying agriculture, which became his lifelong career as a Dairyman. He farmed in Duvall, North Bend, and Carnation, retiring in 1988. He married Joella Bresnan in 1949.

Pat was preceded in death by his wife, Joella in 1975, son Jim Sadlier, and siblings Jim, Tom and Alma Rose.

He is survived by daughters Sally Cabe (Jerry) and Kathy Nelson (Mike), sister Sally Sue Young, ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Pat's life will be held at Cedar Lawns Memorial Park in Redmond on Friday, June 7 at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019
